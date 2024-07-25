Candlelit concert on the Costa

Orihuela town hall is inviting people to enjoy a candlelight concert.

The event takes place on Playa Flamenca esplanade at 21.30 on Saturday, July 27.

Admission is free and prior reservation is not required.

