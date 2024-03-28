Sierra Helada ‘trek’

Email

March 21

I enjoyed Irena’s piece regarding the walk from Albir lighthouse to Benidorm cross (edition 2595).

It is 16 years since my one and only attempt and would agree that it is truly a memorable and immersive experience.

I reckon that it is four hours absolute minimum if you, inevitably, make regular stops for photos, refreshment or simply to take a breather.

I probably only agreed to take this on as we had a friend visiting who had requested that we ‘go on a long walk’ – from memory the CBN used to publish details of various walking routes such as this so we had some useful hints to hand.

Reaching the antenna was quite a scramble and then four or five deep gullies before finally reaching the cross but, in between, the views up and down the coast as well as inland were absolutely fantastic – culminating in looking down on Benidorm in all its glory!

The walk down from the cross takes a little time before a nice beer (or two) to say ‘well done’!

Regards,

John

Dear John,

Thanks for your letter. The walking route page that you refer to is still in the paper each week.

It is in the Costa Living section on page 4.

This week we have the final section of the walk on the PR-CV 147 through hell’s ravine, which is in the north of Alicante province.

All the best,

Dave Jones