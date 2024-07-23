Doing it for the kids

The third Alfaz del Pi youth week which runs from August 5-9 is offering a variety of free activities for the municipality’s youngsters.

Organised by the town hall to commemorate the United Nations’ International Youth Day on August 12, the main objective of the week is to promote different forms of healthy leisure amongst the younger population.

Unless stated, all events take place at the culture centre.

Registration for all activities is taking place in person at Alfaz youth information centre (CIJA). Places are limited.

August 5 at 17.00: Welcome and presentation of activities

17.00-20.00: Virus board game tournament. Suitable for people of all ages

20.30: Screening of Mario Bros, The film. Suitable for people of all ages

August 6 at 10.00: Kayak outing, leaving from Albir beach. Suitable for people aged from 16-30 years

10.00-12.00: Hama Beads workshop. Suitable for people aged from eight to 30 years

17.30-18.30: Recording of a new edition of the podcast Las Reinonas, at the children’s library in the culture centre

20.30: Live role playing game session entitled La traición de la aldea (the betrayal of the town). Suitable for people aged from 16-30 years

August 7 from 10.00-14.00: Games day for people of all ages, including soft combat exhibition and workshops

22.00: Nocturnal walk, leaving from Albir lighthouse. Suitable for people of all ages

August 8 from 10.00-14.00: Board games workshop at the senior citizens’ home. Suitable for people aged from 12-30 years

18.00-24.00: Shadowland, urban escape room. Suitable for people aged 12-30 years. Reservations essential through https://taquilla.portgenius.es

August 9 from 09.00-14.00: Swimming pool day

18.00-24.00: Shadowland, urban escape room. Suitable for people aged 12-30 years Reservations essential through https://taquilla.portgenius.es