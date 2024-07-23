Let’s party in La Marina

La Marina urbanisation in San Fulgencio is celebrating its Virgen de la Paz fiestas over the weekend on August 2-4.
The celebrations take place opposite the tourist office on Calle Amsterdam and offer something for everyone.
August 2 at 20.00: Fiesta proclamation
20.30: International music concert with Paula
22.00: Live music with Shani Ormiston
23.30: Hornet Band in concert
24.00: Foam party
01.30: DJ Varo
August 3 at 20.00: Floyd Band, Pink Floyd tribute act
21.00: Picnic supper. Bring a picnic and the town hall will provide tables and chaoirs. Reservations on 96 679 0021 or at the municipal library on 96 679 45 17
22.00: Q71, Queen tribute act
23.30: Live music with Rockin’ Six
24.00: Firework display
00.15: Foam party
01.30: DJ Varo
August 4 at 11.00: Children’s water games
14.00: Giant paella