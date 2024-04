Following warnings that the Valencia region was not prepared to face what could be one of the worst ever summers for forest fires, president Carlos Mazón announced a ‘shock plan’ designed to plug shortfalls in the service.

Sr Mazón met with forest firefighting service unions on Tuesday to strike a deal after they had threatened to take industrial action.

The president noted that they had agreed to ‘stabilise the workforce’ and supply additional equipment.

