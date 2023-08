A Guardia Civil investigation has led to the seizure of 34,000 kilos of food which ‘was not in condition for human consumption and could have caused problems for public health’, according to a spokesman for the force.

The expiration date had been altered on some of the products, others were being marketed after the sell-by date was up, and some items were ‘in a poor condition’, noted the spokesman.

