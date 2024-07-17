Cannabis ‘supermarkets’ shut down

National Police arrested four people in Benidorm on suspicion of drug dealing from three establishments which were set up to appear like legal cannabis smokers’ clubs.

The suspects allegedly sold drugs to the public from these places ‘as if they were supermarkets’, according to a police spokesperson.

The investigation began in March as part of a specific operation to tackle drug dealing in the lead-up to the tourist season.

The spokesperson said it was known that three supposed cannabis clubs were serving as a cover for various criminals, who were even promoting their products and services on the internet

Two of these associations were connected to each other and managed by the prime suspect, which were located on one of the most central streets in Benidorm.

The third, where the other three suspects were arrested, was further from the centre but well communicated and with good parking.

The spokesman noted that these establishments ‘had no qualms on social networks, since it was very easy to contact them and find them using mobile applications’.

Police surveillance revealed that many people of various ages visited the clubs, especially foreigners.

They always went to acquire the substance and took it away without having any while inside, presumably to use elsewhere, when the rules for these associations only allow it to be used on the premises.

This and other evidence observed by officers were enough for police to raid and search the clubs, and make the arrests inside them.

The searches found marijuana in various forms, such as buds and ready-rolled ‘joints’, as well as blocks of hashish.

The officers seized €1,481 in cash and over 1,180 grams of marijuana and 98g of hashish.

They arrested three men and a woman, aged between 38 and 53, who were Spanish and Colombian citizens, and put them before a court in Benidorm.