Altea and Jávea are among the municipalities with the most expensive housing in Spain, with average prices of €961,000 and €850,000 respectively, according to a study by real estate website Idealista.

The ‘incontestable’ leader was Benahavís, with just 9,200 inhabitants on the Costa del Sol, with average prices of over €2.23 million.

