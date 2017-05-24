Consumer group calls Movistar price hike ‘illegal’

Facua says maximum charge for extra data use jumped from €15 to €41

A CONSUMER group says the latest price rise announced by Movistar is “illegal”. The telecoms giant last week sent text messages to customers whose contracts include a surcharge for data use beyond their pre-established limit, advising them that conditions for such excess data usage will change from June 18.

The price of each extra megabyte downloaded will rise from 1.5 to 2 cents while the monthly maximum download will be increased from 1 Gigabyte to 2 Gb.

FACUA says “the unilateral modification of prices is an abusive practice” which fails to respect conditions agreed with the client.