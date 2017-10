CHOOSING the right supermarket can save the average shopper €909 a year, according to a new study by the Spanish consumer group Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

The group based its findings on a selection of 233 typical products, including brand-name and own-brand options, and compared prices in 1,137 supermarkets in 63 cities and large towns across the country. In Málaga province these included Marbella and Málaga city.