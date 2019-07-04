Chemists ‘out-of-stock’

CHEMISTS are warning of an increasing list of out-of-stock medication caused by a price struggle by pharmaceutical companies and UK stock piling in fear of a no-deal Brexit.
Medication prices in Spain are set by the ministry of health and pharmaceutical companies claim they cannot continue to serve products at the low prices imposed.

