New regional councillor for public works and the environment, Salomé Pradas visited the works to reform Torrevieja’s port.

Sra Pradas said it was a great project which will ‘renew the seafront’ in the town centre, ‘completely changing the appearance of Torrevieja’.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said the works are ‘progressing well’ and could be completely finished on schedule next year.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News