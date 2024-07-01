Beach to be extended by 700 square meters

CALP TOWN HALL

The renovation of the Puerto Blanco marina in Calp is progressing well. Marina PortBlanc, the company awarded the concession for the construction and management of this marina, has completed the beach reclamation work, which has increased the length of this small stretch of coastline by seven metres, adding around 700 square metres.

The beach has been regenerated by repositioning the sand naturally deposited by the waves in the entrance channel to the port. A total of 2,500 cubic metres of sand was used, after analysing its characteristics and verifying that it was optimal for reuse.

This was one of the main tasks of the company, which started work in September. During this period, all the planned marine works were carried out, including the dredging of the inner dock, a highly complex operation carried out in dry conditions, requiring the use of pumps 24 hours a day and the construction of a dam at the mouth of the river to prevent seawater entering.

Another of the most important works was the reinforcement of the breakwater, with the placement of around 20,000 tonnes of rock, as it was a very exposed area and during storms, as happened during storm Gloria, the waves overtopped the breakwater.

The cost of the project has risen from €5 million to €9 million, due to a delay in the start of the work because of an administrative boundary problem and the complexity of dredging and maintaining the dam and reinforcing the breakwater. There will be 150 moorings for boats and jet skis, and an elevated pedestrian walkway from the port entrance to the breakwater will allow visitors to stroll around the area with spectacular views of the port and Calpe coastline.