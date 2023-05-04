Bid to bring in temporary property sale ban for foreigners

An amendment to the new national housing law to prohibit the sale of homes to foreign people or businesses for three years – which has been proposed by a senator for Valencia regional party Compromís – is likely to be rejected.

The law was approved in the Congress on April 27 and has now passed to the Senate, where they had until Thursday (May 4) to register any proposed amendments before a vote.

Compromís senator Carles Mulet indicated in a press release that the housing law does represent progress but he believes it needs reinforcing to have more control over ‘vulture funds’, speculation and tourist apartments.

PSOE regional president Ximo Puig said he did not accept or agree with this amendment and that it ‘is not going to prosper’.

