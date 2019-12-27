Mestalla complex takes huge step forward

THE emergence of a new investing partner has made it possible to advance the dates for the project of the ‘old’ Mestalla football stadium.

The football stadium of La Liga team Valencia located on the Avenida de Aragón is still standing and in use. However, plans for the land once the new stadium is completed and the current one is demolished continue progressing.

The project had always included luxury homes and a shopping gallery, but what was lacking was an investor to take over the latter.

By Joe Wickman