‘Be prepared’ message is working

THE British Consulate team from Alicante believes its ‘be prepared for Brexit’ message is successfully reaching expats across the region.
Michaela Robinson and Kirsten Garry were on duty during the first week and said it was “great” to find people were legally resident and reassure others they had done everything required.
“People here in Benissa seem to be correctly registered; at Javea they also said they had done it,” said Michaela.

