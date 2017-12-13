Ana storms in with winter weather

Over 100 incidents were recorded by emergency services in the city alone

THE weather front, named Ana, which brought wind gusts of up to 100 kph and single digit temperatures at the start of the week, also caused injuries and significant damage to Málaga. More than 100 incidents were recorded by emergency services in the city.

On Monday morning, a 63-year-old woman was struck by the branch of a large tree as it crashed down in Málaga’s Alameda Principal. She was taken to hospital but is understood not to have been seriously injured. At least 49 trees were toppled in the city blocking roads and bringing chaos until mid-afternoon.