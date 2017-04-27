An end to ‘all-in’ holidays?

Food poisoning claims have risen 434% since 2013, says Abta, causing insurance premiums to rise

1
366

SPANISH hoteliers are reported to be seriously considering scrapping holiday package deals which include all meals during a client’s stay.

A legal loophole in the UK makes it too easy for British visitors to claim compensation by alleging that the food which was served during their ‘all in’ break had made them unwell.

The Association of British Travel Agents, Abta, has revealed that the number of such claims made by travellers from the UK has risen by 434 per cent since 2013.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Now that they know PPI is coming to an end the telephone pests have cottoned on to this as the next meal ticket. I got a call yesterday and my response wasn’t the most polite one they would have heard

LEAVE A REPLY