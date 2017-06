The heat wave is expected to continue into the weekend

WITH temperatures on Monday reaching 43.4 degrees at Córdoba airport and Granada recording the country’s highest UV level last weekend, the regional authority has taken the unusual step of leaving parents to decide if it is too hot to send their children to school.

The Ministry of Education at the Junta de Andalucía has told schools and colleges that it would be considered “justified” for pupils not to attend classes for the remainder of the term, with the approval of their parents.