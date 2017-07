Gang's leader 'pioneered' use in Spain of solid explosives on cash machines

THE National Police have arrested seven people in the break-up of a gang accused of stealing some €80,000 in a string of ATM robberies using explosives.

The gang, based in Málaga province, allegedly blasted at least six cash machines in Málaga and Córdoba provinces and were thwarted in an attempted attack on another in Mijas, said National Police officials.