The two plants stolen from Estepona Orchidarium were valued at €500 each

THE National Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stealing two rare orchids valued at €500 each from Estepona’s Orchidarium indoor botanical garden.

The theft was reported last month by a representative of the company that runs the Orchidarium, said police officials last week. On the theory that whoever stole the plants was an avid orchid enthusiast and would likely return to the Orchidarium, officers began monitoring the facility.