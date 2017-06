In the first quarter of this year, Málaga was the province with the second greatest number of traffic tickets in all of Spain, behind only Madrid.

Drivers in the province were hit with 53,388 tickets, and the Traffic Department (DGT) brought in revenues from fines totalling €1.66 million, according to figures up to March 21 provided by the government in response to a parliamentary question by Socialist PSOE MP for Málaga Miguel Heredia.