Málaga has Spain’s most active property market

Málaga’s real estate sector has been highlighted as the most ‘dynamic’ in the whole of Spain, in a new report by the BBVA bank.

The findings of BBVA’s latest study into the Spanish real estate market were presented in Málaga last week, by analysts Félix Lores and David Cortés. They show that a higher percentage of homes are being sold in Málaga province than in any other part of the country – with 28.4 sales per 1,000 properties. And the number is on the rise, with demand increasing at an annual rate of 14.46% between 2014 and 2016.