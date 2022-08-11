Village ‘silenced’ following noise complaints

The summer when nightlife businesses were finally able to start making income again, after two years affected by the pandemic, has been stymied in Pinar de Campoverde by complaints about noise.

Many people enjoy live music at some of the bars in the village, which is often performed in the open air, but regional noise pollution legislation puts the rights of those who want peace and quiet first.

Late last week a few complaints were enough for local police to act and enforce strict licensing requirements regarding live entertainment and music.

