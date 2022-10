A pilot scheme to pedestrianise several streets in Pilar de la Horadada will begin in November in order to try and improve trade for shops in the town centre and get more people to walk instead of drive.

The affected area covers 10 streets within a block either side of the town hall and church plazas as far as, but not including Calle Mayor, as well as Calles del Mar and Revendo Manuel Puigcerver on the other side of the high street.

