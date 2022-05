A walk through the Sierra Escalona, which spans parts of Orihuela, San Miguel and Pilar de la Horadada, is being held at 10.00 on Sunday (May 22).

It is being organised by the association Amig@s de Sierra Escalona (ASE), who are demanding the regional government keep its promise to turn the area into a natural park before the end of this term of office.

