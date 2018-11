THE COLLAPSE of a section of the cliff above the promenade at Cala Capitán in Orihuela Costa last week has exposed the serious erosion problem the coastline is suffering.

Socialist party (PSOE) councillor María García reminded on Monday that council officers warned of the challenge facing the local authority in March last year – and ‘a more ambitious project is needed to protect the coastline from erosion’.

