A second health centre will be built in Orihuela Costa, according to Ribera Salud the concessionary company that runs the Torrevieja healthcare area.

Director Eva Baró said on Wednesday that Ribera Salud has asked for an ‘urgent meeting’ with Orihuela mayor Emilio Bascuñana to ‘communicate their intention’ to construct the new facility and to start the necessary administrative procedures.

