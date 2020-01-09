Benidorm iconic tower works resume

AFTER five years, works have restarted on the iconic gold clad Intempo skyscraper – Europe’s tallest residential building located on the Poniente side of Benidorm.
The project has been blighted with problems since the beginning, with a stalemate of legal and financial woes which have now been resolved.

