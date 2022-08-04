‘Fun for all the family’

The fiestas for Ciudad Quesada continue throughout the weekend with a series of events and activities for all the family at Plaza Blanca.

Speaking of the previous weekend’s activities – specifically the giant paella which was enjoyed, free of charge by ‘hundreds of people’, councillor for fiestas Jesús Martínez said they had ‘achieved our main aim, which is to make the municipality increasingly welcoming and close to residents and tourists from more than 80 countries’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News