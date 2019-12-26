Toll-free 2020

MIDNIGHT December 31 will be a historic moment for the Costa Blanca as the AP-7 motorway that links Alicante to Valencia finally becomes a free-way.

Forty-four years after its first stretch was opened between Alicante and Altea (1976) the motorway will cease to be a toll-road, thus fulfilling one of the region’s main demands to ease traffic congestion in the area.

