A total of €1,749,842 is being stumped up for study into the condition of safety mechanisms in the channel of the River Segura between La Contraparada in Murcia and the mouth of the river in Guardamar.

The action from the Segura river and water authority (CHS) comes fully three years after the flooding disaster in the Vega Baja which was partly caused by the Segura bursting its banks in Almoradí.

