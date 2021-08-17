Fish out of water

The second incidence of masses of dead fish and other species washing up on the shores of the Mar Menor has been recorded in as many years.

Ecologist organisations claimed that eutrophication (nutrient-induced increase in phytoplankton) of the water in the last week, combined with the high temperatures and winds provided all the necessary factors for another episode of anoxia (oxygen depletion).

