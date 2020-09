Suspects accused of occupying empty luxury homes all over the Vega Baja area to set up marijuana plantations have been busted by the Guardia Civil.

A total of 12 arrests have been made in Orihuela Costa, San Miguel de Salinas and Rojales.

