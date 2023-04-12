Blue path blues

The ‘sendero azul’ (blue pathway) award-winning coast walk between Cala Capitán and La Caleta (Cabo Roig) in Orihuela Costa has been ‘abandoned’ by the council, according to residents.

Although it boasts some of the best views on Spain’s east coast, serious deficiencies affect some sections of the path, the Cabo Roig and Lomas residents’ association (AVCRL) claims.

They note that the route has been awarded Sendero azul status by the environmental education and consumer association (ADEAC) – which also awards the Blue Flags for beaches – for the last three years.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News