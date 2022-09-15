Amphitheatre funding arrives

0
27

Funding for the third phase of restoring Cartagena’s Roman amphitheatre, a total of €750,000, has been paid by the ministry for public works to city hall.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.