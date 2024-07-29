Ciudad Quesada fiestas continue

The second weekend of celebrations in the Ciudad Quesada urbanisation fiestas in Rojales runs from Thursday, August 1 to Sunday, August 4.

One of the highlights of the inaugural weekend was a giant paella, which was enjoyed by hundreds of hungry revellers.

Unless specified all activities and events take place at Plaza Blanca.

August 1 from 21.30: Latin night and disco

August 2 at 22.30: Live music with Lemon 3 performing international pop classics, followed by disco

August 3 from 10.00-14.00: Children’s park with inflatables, followed by disco at 21.00 and fancy dress parade, starting at 22.00 in Avenida de Las Naciones

August 4 at 10.00: Parade with Los Solfamidas musical group and Mass in honour of San Justo, at San José church, followed at 21.00 with Ximo Illusionista magic show, Sofía Sánchez dance school and live music by Arte Paya