Stag party ‘stamp’ removed after four years

A Polish man named Tomek made headlines around the world in 2018 when a group of Britons on a stag party in Benidorm offered him €100 to have a name tattooed on his forehead.

For Tomek, who was homeless and drunk at the time, this money was like winning the lottery, according to local aid organisation Project4All.

“When he woke up the next morning, however, it dawned on him that he was scarred for life,” they noted.

Now 39-year-old Tomek – with several painful laser sessions behind him – finally has an ink-free forehead, and his life is back on track with the help of Project4All.

Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News