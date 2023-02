An agreement to buy 500 homes to create more social housing has been reached between the regional government and the Sareb, the ‘bad bank’ created by the national government in 2012 to manage and sell the troubled assets of rescued financial entities.

This will make Valencia the first region in Spain to increase its stock of public housing ‘in such an extraordinary way’ with assets from the Sareb, revealed regional councillor for housing, Héctor Illueca.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News