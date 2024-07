Santa Pola’s castle-fortress (Castillo-Fortaleza) is the venue for a night of Habaneras music, starting at 21.00 on Thursday, August 1.

This is the 15th edition of the concert and features the José Hodar mass choir from Torrevieja, the Ambrosio Cotes choir from Villena, and Santa Pola’s very own town choir.

Admission is free.