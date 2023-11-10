From earth a single poppy rose

through a war field’s winter snows,

then nature’s silken blanket of red

to far off horizons slowly spread.

Beneath a winter’s misted halo sun

from under the shadows of the gun

across those fields battle seared

this fragile flower of red appeared.

For heroes’ deaths in bygone years

this delicate flower of hope appears

beyond the battlefields, to rising sun

a poppy for each and every one.

Reaching ever upward to the sky,

fluttering petals grow and die

Now rooted forever in our earth

protecting fallen souls, re-birth.

For heroes known and unknown,

carpets of red flowers, nature’s sown

remembering warriors battle sore

within our thoughts for ever more.

Mick Scarles (SW19expat)