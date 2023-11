National Police have arrested five people who allegedly made the employees of a beach bar in Arenales del Sol take anabolic steroids.

A woman reported that when she started working there, one of the managers offered her tablets he claimed were vitamins.

Over the summer, the complainant noticed symptoms such as loss of appetite, weight and hair; growing muscles; her voice deepening; and becoming more aggressive, but put it down to tiredness from hard work.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News