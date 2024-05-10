Put down your weapons

Forget all the hate.

Stop bombs from falling

Before it’s too late.

Hold out your arms

To your brothers with love.

Remember God’s teachings.

From Heaven above.

Let families live

As they should.

All in peace,

Living and thriving

Once all conflicts cease.

The world is a big place

There’s room for us all,

No matter what colour

Or faith on we call.

God’s universal

His name might adjust

But we all look above

To someone we can trust.

No famine no children

With nothing to eat.

Nobody to walk

Without shoes on their feet.

A water supply

That is there out a tap.

No homeless on streets

Begging coins in their cap.

A world for us all

With enough for each purse.

No strikes or protesting

Nobody to curse.

A World not impossible

If we all believe

A Heaven on Earth.

That we all can achieve.

by David Whitney

Torrevieja© 2024