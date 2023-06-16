Building on the coast

Email

June 12

I used to be a swallow, now I’m a 90-day itinerant!

It is depressing to see the old individual Spanish fincas disappearing and being replaced by Scandinavian style apartment blocks. Worse still is the work taking place on the sacred until now Cala Mosca – the last unspoilt kilometre on Orihuela’s coast.

I understand that the mayor Carolina Gracia tried hard to prevent this and some small concession has been granted whereby the whole area will not be concreted over. (Yes, I do live in hope the apartments for up to 2,200 people may yet be prevented).

Developers seem intent on concreting over as much of Punta Prima as possible – apartment complexes La Entrada and Panorama Park are now to lose their view of the Mediterranean.

Again, the worst of it is that, unlike the attractive Spanish-style apartments, the ones being erected look like something out of 1970s East Germany!

Obviously building permits were granted years ago and, sadly the law changed to allow the construction of 10-storey blocks on the seafront.

It also appears that no one – builders, investors, interested parties – is in the least concerned about the effects of climate change and the need for more not fewer green spaces.

Finally, call me a crusty old grump but for all the hundreds of foreigners who will potentially buy here, we still only have one congested roundabout at Punta Marina and one ageing blue bridge for pedestrians!

I wonder if anyone instrumental in agreeing and authorising this concrete destruction of Punta Prima still lives around here? Or have they moved away, unwilling to share the chaos they helped to create?

Yours,

Claire

(Punta Prima, Torrevieja)