Driving licence exchange fiasco

Email

September 22

Gandía, Valencia

Good morning,

I wanted to raise the very serious issue that will be affecting thousands of Brits who were given 6 months to exchange their UK driving licences for Spanish ones without taking tests, as the deadline passed on Friday, September 15.

Tráfico Alicante have informed a company called Spanish Solutions based in La Zenia (Orihuela Costa), Alicante, that all Brits who are in the process of exchanging their UK licences but who have not yet received their ‘temporary’ Spanish licences are once again not allowed to drive legally, which is a total nightmare.

I suspect that there will be thousands of Brits who are totally oblivious to this harsh fact and are in danger of being stopped yet again by the Guarda Civil and instantly fined €200 or possibly more!

Tráfico Alicante advised Spanish Solutions at a meeting last week that they have ‘limited staff’ engaged in the processing and that they have 1,000s of applications to get through.

Spanish Solutions have advised that out of 28 clients who employed their services to have the driving licence exchange processed, as at Monday, September 18 that they have only received two clients ’temporary’ Spanish driving licences which were applied for back in March 2023.

Hopefully Costa Blanca News can be the first of the expat press to make everyone aware, as I am totally surprised that this serious issue has not been published before.

Best regards

Robert Taylor