Protest over doctor shortage

The Torrevieja hospital catchment area has below the minimum ratios of GPs, paediatricians, midwives and mental health professionals, a campaign group in favour of quality, public healthcare has revealed.

At a demonstration outside La Loma health centre in Torrevieja on Tuesday, the Plataforma por la Sanidad 100% Pública y de Calidad demanded that this be rectified and that appointments be made available within 48 hours for non-urgent primary care and one month for specialists.

The number of patients per GP increased from 1,475 for 2003-2016, to 1,512 in 2022.

