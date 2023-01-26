Work underway on long-awaited park

Work has finally started to convert wasteland at the entrance to La Siesta and El Chaparral urbanisations into ‘the most complete park in Torrevieja’.

The area should have been turned into green leisure space for residents in the 1980s when the homes in the area were constructed but the council failed to oblige the builders to carry out the job.

Now a €4.2 million budget from public funds is being provided to create a ‘multi-sports zone’ which includes a ‘pump track’ for skateboarders and BMX bike riders – and three padel tennis courts, etc.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News