A ‘good’ investment for Spain

PM Pedro Sánchez has carried out an expected reshuffle in his coalition government after minister for the economy and first deputy prime minister Nadia Calviño was appointed as President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) on January 1.

It was announced last month that Sra Calviño had won the support of EU finance ministers and EIB governors to chair ‘the world’s largest multilateral financial institution’.

She stressed that it is ‘very good news’ for Spain and ‘the first time that Spain will lead the EIB, a key institution for the European economy’.

