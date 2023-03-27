Forest fire ‘has not advanced’

There has been a ‘positive evolution’ overnight in the fight against the devastating wildfire that has burned nearly 4,000 hectares of countryside in the interior of the Valencia region.

The blaze broke out in municipality of Villanueva de Viver on Thursday and has affected a forested area of great natural beauty which lies to the east of the A-23 motorway, where 1,500 people have been evacuated from local villages.

The emergency services headquarters in Valencia reported this morning that 500 firefighters using 50 vehicles had worked through the night ensuring that the fire ‘has not advanced’.

One of the critical areas is the Arenós reservoir (pictured) where emergency services are trying to ensure that the flames do not cross the CV-20 road.

A total of 20 aircraft were due to start tackling the fire at first light.

