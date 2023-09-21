Breakthrough for high-speed rail

A vital section of conventional gauge railway – which will cut journey times between Alicante and Valencia and Castellón by half an hour – has been opened by state railways company Adif.

The ministry for transport has invested €505 million in the new track – a 21.5-kilometre stretch between Xátiva in Valencia province and the ‘Nudo de La Encina’ junction in Alicante, which had been delayed for many years.

It will enable significant progress in connecting the south and north of the country by rail along the Mediterranean coast.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News